You know, what we need is a huge sports complex in Tucson. Well if we do not have the money to fix the streets and roads where do we get the money to build this sports complex? That is easily solved, we take that huge surplus that the Transit Project was allegedly going to generate to fund the huge ports complex.

Has any major sports teams expressed any interest in moving to Tucson? Soccer attracts considerable interest. True but what about major league baseball? Or. football?

No but a large, expensive sports complex might attract them. You know, build it and they will come. Maybe.

Ron Harper

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

