Letter: Sports Coverage

The American Magic Team has the Patriot boat back on the water! Can we get some coverage of the America’s Cup? Maybe time to change the name to the “Kiwi Cup”. The myopic coverage of sport in the Arizona Daily star seems to be a reflection of the small vision some citizen’s exhibit. A bigger world view will help everyone get along better in my opinion. Not even one sentence about the Vendee Globe race finish. I am forced to obtain much of my news from other sources at present. Disappointing that wider sports news is not covered.
Beverley Tidwell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.