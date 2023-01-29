Letter: Sports on TV/Radio James Stehn, Southwest side Jan 29, 2023 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you, thank you for returning the Sports on TV/radio to its original location and format.James StehnSouthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star. Arizona Daily Star View Comments Tags Letter Southwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Why Democrats won LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re… Letter: Insufficient water The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change thei… Letter: Terrible experience with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona I'm writing to express my outrage at the incompetence of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In 2021, I signed up for their insurance and went … Letter: Performance of Tucson Public Schools Re: the Jan. 24 article "TUSD schools with D, F grades from state to set improvement plans." Letter: Make Arizona Great Again It is reassuring to know that our Arizona legislators are striving to Make Arizona Great Again. As Arizona is one of the lowest ranked states … Letter: Re: Green energy needs copper The author is right. Green energy needs copper. Letter: Letters to the editor I was disappointed to see the quote from Representative Rachel Jones in today's (January 21, 2023) Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cu… Letter: Re: the Jan. 16. article “Arizona lawmaker seeks to outlaw mail voting and make other election changes” I believe Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler is out of her league. Letter: Why the surprise? There were three Letters to the Editor in today's (January 16, 2023) paper that spoke about the disgust, disappointment and surprise at the 3 … Letter: Men's Basketball Announcers Saturday's UofA Men's basketball game against UCLA was fabulous, both the outcome, AND specifically the announcers...Jay Bilas and Dan Shulman… Comments may be used in print.