 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sports on TV/Radio

  • Comments

Thank you, thank you for returning the Sports on TV/radio to its original location and format.

James Stehn

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Why Democrats won

Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter re…

Letter: Insufficient water

Letter: Insufficient water

The excellent series that recently ran in the Star makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change thei…

Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

It is reassuring to know that our Arizona legislators are striving to Make Arizona Great Again. As Arizona is one of the lowest ranked states …

Letter: Letters to the editor

Letter: Letters to the editor

I was disappointed to see the quote from Representative Rachel Jones in today's (January 21, 2023) Star. Her comments regarding Dr. Theresa Cu…

Letter: Why the surprise?

Letter: Why the surprise?

There were three Letters to the Editor in today's (January 16, 2023) paper that spoke about the disgust, disappointment and surprise at the 3 …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News