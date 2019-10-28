The negativity of the local sports writers for the Tucson paper is a real shame. The UofA Football team is not supported by the paper. I am aware everybody loves a winner however I find the writers for our local paper in more of a “Kicking them when they are down” mode. They might have aspirations to be professional football players however at this time they are college men with hopes for “this Saturday.”
My father was a respected high school football coach for several years at a small town high school in upstate NY and had many awesome teams however they also had the, “bad games.” I have to advise you our little local paper was very supportive of the teams and the coaches, win lose or draw.. Nobody rammed it home about empty stands or the lack of hope for next week. I think if’s time to throw a few encouraging words to our local team and their couches.
Barbara Super
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.