Letter: Sports Section

This letter is long overdue in praising your paper for its very good sports section. It must be really hard to cover all sports normally played in winter, those playing live games with no cheering sections, and those that should be playing but are not, due to illness or cancellations of any sort. All coverage is very good. I would like to give a special shout - out to Bruce Pascoe for his continued good coverage of basketball. In particular, he scored recently on an article and picture of Nico and his family on the day he was chosen by the pros. All the UA players become family as we cheer from stands or home television. An article about others who have left and gone on to other teams, or back to classes, would be very interesting. Thank you, Bruce, and the entire section, for helping to keep the spirit going during this awful time.
Nan Standish
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
