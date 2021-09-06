 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sports: Top 100 persons
View Comments

Letter: Sports: Top 100 persons

  • Comments

Holy Moley, is the nicest thing I can think of right now. Mr. Dave Rubio was left off the sports columnist Greg Hansen's Top 100 list. Someone should be fired, and it is definitely not Coach Dave Rubio. His teams have always been most competitive during his 30 year tenure. We could easily start telling who should be off the list before Coach Rubio, but he is not the type of man who would want me to do such a thing. Folks just look at the athletes he has recruited and check out what they have made of their lives since leaving the UA. Coach Rubio is always available to the public. He has always been the easiest of all our coaches to speak to. Thanks, Coach Rubio, for the great years you have produced for the University of Arizona.

Nick and Anne MacDowell

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Local-issues

Letter: Fanning the Fire

Attorney General Mark Brnovich continues to fuel the “big lie” by ruling that Maricopa County officials must supply additional election materi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News