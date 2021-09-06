Letter: Sports: Top 100 persons

Holy Moley, is the nicest thing I can think of right now. Mr. Dave Rubio was left off the sports columnist Greg Hansen's Top 100 list. Someone should be fired, and it is definitely not Coach Dave Rubio. His teams have always been most competitive during his 30 year tenure. We could easily start telling who should be off the list before Coach Rubio, but he is not the type of man who would want me to do such a thing. Folks just look at the athletes he has recruited and check out what they have made of their lives since leaving the UA. Coach Rubio is always available to the public. He has always been the easiest of all our coaches to speak to. Thanks, Coach Rubio, for the great years you have produced for the University of Arizona.
Nick and Anne MacDowell
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.