Letter: sports

Greg Hansen's "Strategy of waiting Thirty years Backfires", was such a self serving, ode to his alma mater Utah State. I really don't care about Utah State Greg. I read the sports page for National Sports news and definitely as the ADS is a local newspaper U of A sports news. Your article was nothing but a cloaked diatribe about notable Utah State sports alumni. That is all I got out of it. Never mind that the initial premise was something about a request from your wife that you should write about a notable ASU assistant football coach; who happened to be a former Utah State football player. Guess what Greg? The U of A's fiercest rival is coming to town on Friday. How about writing about that Greg? Frank Montez U of A sports fan.