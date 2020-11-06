Letter: Sportsmen against uranium mining around the Grand Canyon

Uranium mining around the Grand Canyon National Park pose a serious threat to the environment, wildlife and outdoor recreation economy.
As sportsmen, we know that the impact of water contamination and habitat fragmentation is real. Access to clean water is crucial to the very survival of the fish and wildlife in this arid region. Small streams and seeps that may not be visibly connected on the surface will provide conduits for that contamination to locations far from the original source and ultimately to the Colorado River. Roads and utilities will make migration to wintering grounds or preferred birthing sites more difficult for big game animals and affect their reproductive success.
The data from the scientists supports what we know and observe as outdoorsmen, which is to say that increased uranium mining in this area carries a high risk to wildlife habitat and ultimately a critical economic driver of our region.
Robert Rees
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!