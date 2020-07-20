Letter: Spread of COVID-19 in 20 - 44 Year Old Cohort

Having read Howard Fisher's June 22 article about 20 through 44 year olds becoming the largest group in which positive COVID-19 test results have now been tallied here in Arizona leads me to conclude that it would be more effectively informative for the AZ Department of Health Services to split this cohort into two separate groups, 20 - 32 and 33 - 44 years of age. Simply by virtue of its 25 year span as compared to the much shorter spans of the 45 - 54 and 55 - 64 cohorts, the 20 - 44 cohort is going to appear to have a much higher incidence of infection than the others mentioned. Furthermore, with age comes wisdom. Splitting the 20 - 44 cohort in two might just reveal a certain lack of collective wisdom within the younger half of this particular slice of humanity.
Kurt Schmidt
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!