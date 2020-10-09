 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Spread the Word
View Comments

Letter: Spread the Word

Get the word out! There will be a very important proposal for our community during this year’s election and it will most likely be at the bottom of the ballot. Look for Prop 481 and vote YES. It will not raise taxes and will greatly benefit Pima Community College’s ability to improve and expand its programs. PCC is critical to our region’s economy and to our quality of life here in Southern Arizona. We need to make sure that we give our local College the means to advance the great work they are doing. Many of our community and business leaders, former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, as well as elected officials from both sides of the aisle have overwhelmingly come out in support of Prop 481 because they know how important Prop 481 and PCC are for the future of our region. Let us help our community by voting YES on 481!

Humberto Garcia

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Local-issues

Letter: 2020 Election

I am a refugee. First from the Democrat party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one fo…

Local-issues

Letter: pedestrians

There has got to be something done about the streets of Tucson when it becomes to pedestrians. Every day you hear about some one getting kille…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News