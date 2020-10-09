Letter: Spread the Word

Get the word out! There will be a very important proposal for our community during this year’s election and it will most likely be at the bottom of the ballot. Look for Prop 481 and vote YES. It will not raise taxes and will greatly benefit Pima Community College’s ability to improve and expand its programs. PCC is critical to our region’s economy and to our quality of life here in Southern Arizona. We need to make sure that we give our local College the means to advance the great work they are doing. Many of our community and business leaders, former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, as well as elected officials from both sides of the aisle have overwhelmingly come out in support of Prop 481 because they know how important Prop 481 and PCC are for the future of our region. Let us help our community by voting YES on 481!
Humberto Garcia
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!