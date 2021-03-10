 Skip to main content
Letter: Spring Break 2020 and Spring Break 2021
Governor Ducey has announced that most schools across Arizona must offer in-person instruction by March 15 or after Spring Break.

The term “spring break "strikes me as odd. Excepting private and charter schools, haven’t we been on hiatus since March, a year ago?

Public education must pay reparations, two years of nonstop classroom time to make amends for being “last responders” in the fight to beat covid and return to normalcy.

Let’s not short change our most vulnerable children.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

