Letter: Spring Training

Hallelujah! Major League Baseball has awakened from its slumber and decided to take a stand against the racist inspired voter suppression legislation by Republican lawmakers in Georgia by not holding the 2021 baseball All-Star Game in Atlanta as scheduled this summer. We Arizona baseball fans and fair minded citizens should show our outrage for local Republican plans to restrict our voting rights by cancelling next season's springs training sessions up in Phoenix and moving them to states with legislators who believe in democracy, our constitution, and the right for all all Americans to vote fairly and freely to the best of their abilities.
John E Irby
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.