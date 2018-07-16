I am a new resident here in Green Valley and have noticed an amazing oversight. Tucson is a great little city with entertainment, education at the U of A and warm, friendly people. It is just that the medians on I-10 and I-19 appear to have no maintenance with the weeds and trash in them. I know the city needs to expand and grow but, like Phoenix, the medians should be designed and landscaped. That would be great for the citizens of Tucson and would invite large companies to relocate to Tucson's beautiful desert community!
Lois Bunn
South side
