Thanks to The Star for publishing so many articles about Hudbay's wishes to extract copper from the Santa Rita Rosemont site. The Canadian company will reap profit from our lands. The copper will be smelted in China. China will reap profits from our natural resources. How this arrangement can possibly be seen as good for America escapes me. I thought these were Americans' natural resources. Not only is Rosemont a disaster ecologically, particularly for water resources in the Tucson area, is it a waste of our natural recourses for foreign monetary gain.
How can we stop this "bulldozer" from advancing? How can the truths of the resistance be heard and have an impact? How can clear thinking, not greed, be interjected into the proposed Rosemont Mine permitting process? How about an editorial on this?
Holly Griswold
Oro Valley
