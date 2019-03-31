RE: the March 24 article "Neighbors near Saguaro Park on east side oppose plan for casitas, bicycle resort."
For anyone living around Tucson in SR(suburban ranch) zoning or near the buffer zone of the National Parks, you need to keep an eye on a hearing on April 4th at 1pm at the supervisors meeting room. There is a developer that is trying to build a "Bike Ranch" across the street from Saguaro National Park, which would include approximately 17- 2story "Casitas",bike barn, etc. They would clear about 20 acres that would disrupt wildlife, increase outdoor lighting, noise, traffic in this sensitive buffer zone. With the development of the Vail area to the south, Old Spanish Trail has become overloaded with huge amounts of traffic which makes it more dangerous for bicycles on this 2 lane road. Not to mention the people living along the road that needs to exit onto OST with vehicles driving 50miles an hr or much faster. Our county supervisors should be here to represent the local residents and not 1 or 2 special interest developers. Remember this could happen in your neighborhood.
Lois Bowen
Southeast side
