Letter: SRO's

Like most true patriots I was disgusted by the senseless murder of George Floyd and have been proud and encouraged by the peaceful protests in support of black victims of police brutality around the world.
I am concerned however, that we become so anti-police that we ignore efforts that are working well. One of these has been the placement of school resource officers (SRO's) in Tucson schools. As a school social worker in a 80% minority high school, I have worked with an SRO for the past five years. This has allowed me to see significant value in this partnership between social services and law enforcement. Our SRO has given our students a humanized resource, attended support groups and has been on hand for crises like child abuse and suicide threats that school personnel cannot legally handle.
I would urge the TUSD Board and others to continue this program as the very type of effort we need to heal this divide between our minority communities and police departments.
craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
