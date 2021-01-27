Letter: SS

Related to this story
I see that the Republican controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to eff…
Having just returned from getting my Covid-19 shot at Tucson Medical Center Drive-Thru my thoughts are simply wow. I had allotted a couple of …
I’m 65 years old my husband is 78. My SSI was taken away because I am suppose to be getting spousal support. He is retired and get a check mon…
When The City of Tucson made the decision to cut back on recycling pickup to every two weeks, many letter writers expressed concern about what…
Re: The Jan. 20 article "Pro-Trump 'real Americans' now must accept there is another 'real America'."
Letter: Re: the Jan. 21. article “Tucson food trucks navigate the rocky road of COVID-19 pandemic cuisine”
We wish to express our gratitude to Gerald Gay of the Arizona Daily Star for highlighting local Tucson business, specifically Food Truck opera…
I am totally baffled by recent actions of our Arizona Republican Party. They represent only 35% of voters, lost the Presidency and 2 Senate se…
Once in a while things are done right! Both of us being over 75 years of age, we were naturally concerned with obtaining vaccinations against …
I would like to commend Stanley G. Feldman on yesterday's Letter To The Editor. His letter was specific, clear cut, and hit that nail on the h…
After months of being told baseless lies claiming voter fraud, 70%of Republicans think the election was not "free and fair". Rather then tell …
