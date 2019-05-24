I accompanied my 106 year old neighbor to the 32nd annual Centenarian luncheon held at TMC today. It's a collaborative event founded by my friend and colleague, Robin Klaehn-Quilliam, who wanted a way to honor our Tucson elders. There were 52 centenarians attending today, and it was made extra special by several students from St Gregory School presenting handmade "memory boxes" to the honorees. Their thoughtfulness and artistic talents were so wonderful to receive. Thank you!

Stephanie Frederick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

