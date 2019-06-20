Tenet Healthcare’s commitment to “Doing What’s right. The First Time. Every Time” is not being fulfilled as they terminate the outpatient physical therapy (OPT) at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson.
It is an excellent program in which my daughter was helped back on her feet and I am receiving physical therapy for shoulder injuries which will end due to the closure of the OPT at ST Mary’s in July. I and all other patients, will have to seek physical therapy elsewhere to complete our rehabilitation.
I can only suppose that as a for profit organization the decision to close OPT is based on costs vs. revenue. I suggest that while some services may not generate adequate profit they need to be continued to keep patients and family members coming for other more profitable services.
The staff is excellent, the equipment is good as is the space. It is the only place in Tucson providing bi-lingual, Spanish/English, speech therapy which is needed in our community.
Charles Woods
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.