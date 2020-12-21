Letter: Stacey

Thanks for the account of Mary Stacey's adventures across Arizona's wilderness. Mary's husband had been part of the Beale expedition that brought camels to the southwest. She notes correctly that the camel project failed but there's more to the story.
As freight haulers the camels met and exceeded expectations. Young Lieutenant Jefferson Davis foresaw a much larger camel corps in the southwest. Missouri mule breeders were making a lot of money selling mules to the Army and used their political muscle to block anymore appropriations for camels. About this time Jefferson Davis left to join the Confederacy and the camel corps lost their best friend.
Some of the remaining camels were sold. The rest were turned loose in the desert.
Australia did not build their railroads as quickly as we did and camels were used as freight haulers in the Outback well into the 1930's
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!