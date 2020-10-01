 Skip to main content
Letter: Staffing the TUSD School Board
Letter: Staffing the TUSD School Board

We have the opportunity to address poverty in Tucson by ensuring all children have access to effective public education. That is why I am supporting Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah, who has spent his career focusing on health disparities and ensuring everyone has access to effective health care regardless of their background. He'll bring the same passion to the TUSD Governing Board, so that Tucson can thrive. Poverty level is directly linked to quality of education, making it essential that we elect a School Board that can change the direction of education in Tucson. They select the textbooks, choose online programs, and assess safety procedures. It may be the most important vote the we as citizens can cast. We have a rare opportunity to elect an individual with integrity and a genuine interest in improving public schools. By supporting to Dr. Ravi we can directly shape our future, our kid’s future and the future of our community.

Sunny Anne Holliday

Midtown

