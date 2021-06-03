Letter: Stand up for democracy Senator Sinema

Dear Senator Sinema,
I understand your wish for joint governance, and also know that you wish to represent conservative and independent voters in Arizona. However, recent events tell us that Republicans in congress are not currently interested in preserving democracy, let alone governing. One might expect that there would be nothing controversial of a) allowing every American to vote (HR1), or b) investigating the Jan. 6 attack on congress. Yet these are bills that currently have NO HOPE of passing without a rewriting of filibuster rules. At a state level, what's happened in Maricopa and what Republicans in the Texas House wanted to do must frighten you as much as it does me. Unless we stand up for democracy, we will slide towards a government of the minority for the minority. I am counting on you to represent each and every voter in Arizona. I know you can.
Molly Hunter
Midtown
