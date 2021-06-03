 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stand up for democracy Senator Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Stand up for democracy Senator Sinema

  • Comments

Dear Senator Sinema,

I understand your wish for joint governance, and also know that you wish to represent conservative and independent voters in Arizona. However, recent events tell us that Republicans in congress are not currently interested in preserving democracy, let alone governing. One might expect that there would be nothing controversial of a) allowing every American to vote (HR1), or b) investigating the Jan. 6 attack on congress. Yet these are bills that currently have NO HOPE of passing without a rewriting of filibuster rules. At a state level, what's happened in Maricopa and what Republicans in the Texas House wanted to do must frighten you as much as it does me. Unless we stand up for democracy, we will slide towards a government of the minority for the minority. I am counting on you to represent each and every voter in Arizona. I know you can.

Molly Hunter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Voting Machines

I think it is only fair that the bill for replacing the voting machines in Maricopa County be equally divided among all the Arizona Republican…

Local-issues

Letter: Maricopa Audit

I had the great good fortune to work for the National Park Service from Alaska to Florida, California to Pennsylvania. I made friends with loc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News