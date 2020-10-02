 Skip to main content
Letter: Standing Up for Kelly
Seeing the Martha McSally commercials that use actors to pose as sleazy pitchmen promoting gross distortions of Mark Kelly’s character and career, rather pointedly lays bare the type of person who wants to “represent” us. Frankly, and as a deeply disappointed former Republican, I will vote for the candidate who will represent all of us: not just the Trump supporters that McSally favors.

Karl Elers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

