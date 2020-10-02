Letter: Standing Up for Kelly

Seeing the Martha McSally commercials that use actors to pose as sleazy pitchmen promoting gross distortions of Mark Kelly’s character and career, rather pointedly lays bare the type of person who wants to “represent” us. Frankly, and as a deeply disappointed former Republican, I will vote for the candidate who will represent all of us: not just the Trump supporters that McSally favors.
Karl Elers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!