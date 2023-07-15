The AZ Star ran a headline story about the shipping containers placed at the border in Yuma. It was not written by AZ Star reporters, but from college student journalists in training. Yes there were over expenditures, rushed decision making, no bid contracts and so on. I do not believe any of this would have occurred if President Biden had secured the border at Yuma and elsewhere in AZ. He did not and still has not. Texas has also placed shipping containers on their border. The border wall gap at Yuma, where hundreds of thousands people have illegally crossed, is still open. The Biden administration under pressure from Senator Kelly, reluctantly gave approval to erect more wall there. It has been almost a year since that decision was announced and people are still illegally crossing at Yuma. In my opinion, the blame for all this lies solely on President Biden, who stopped construction of the wall and rescinded most of Trump's border policies that resulted in massive illegal immigration.