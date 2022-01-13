 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Star carrier responds
View Comments

Letter: Star carrier responds

  • Comments

Kudos to Clyde Steele (January 7 letter) for having a newspaper route in Chicago 60 years ago. He probably is tougher than those of us delivering papers in Tucson’s benign climate.

However, let me clear up one misunderstanding: Star carriers did not get time off on those non-print days. Our contracts with the Star obligate us to deliver other publications which did print on those days. We showed up and ran our routes as usual. Some company employees who had been covering open routes were given well-deserved days off.

Many carriers have worked years and even decades without a day off and without complaining (too much). If we want or need time off we are responsible for training and paying a substitute.

John C. Wilder

John C. Wilder

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News