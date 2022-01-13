Letter: Star carrier responds

Kudos to Clyde Steele (January 7 letter) for having a newspaper route in Chicago 60 years ago. He probably is tougher than those of us delivering papers in Tucson’s benign climate.
However, let me clear up one misunderstanding: Star carriers did not get time off on those non-print days. Our contracts with the Star obligate us to deliver other publications which did print on those days. We showed up and ran our routes as usual. Some company employees who had been covering open routes were given well-deserved days off.
Many carriers have worked years and even decades without a day off and without complaining (too much). If we want or need time off we are responsible for training and paying a substitute.
John C. Wilder
Midtown
