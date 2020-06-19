Letter: Star cartoon evokes thought and discussion
Letter: Star cartoon evokes thought and discussion

Re: the June 18 editorial cartoon.

Contrary to the reader's piece I find David Fitzsimmons cartoons are the best part of the newspaper. David has the ability with a few pictures and words to put his finger on the pulse of Tucson, Arizona, and the U.S. With a combination of humor and wit, David helps us understand the cause and effect of many of today's issues. Today, for example he showcased Governor Ducey, whose lack of leadership has contributed to a spike in COVID cases. The "I love Trump" button made me smile because Fitzsimmons cleverly unearthed the motivation for Ducey's lack of leadership. As the reader quoted that newspapers should "encourage discussion," well Fitzsimmons does that and more, he makes us smile and think, possibly for a solution.

Saul Ostroff

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

