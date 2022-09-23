 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Star Changes

People - don’t you get it. Print is dying. I understand the need to make changes to continue having a printed newspaper at all. As print is now less relevant, the Star is desperately trying to hang on under restrictive corporate control. More money, less content, yes. I’m not happy about it either. But I want my printed paper realizing it comes at a high price. So you want print to continue, subscribe. Expensive, yes. The more we hang in, the better chance we have of keeping it. Cancellations ensure its death so let’s get on board, deal with it, accept it’s costly and subscribe.

Lori Surina

East side

