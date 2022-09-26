 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Star Changes

I have subscribed to the Star for more than 50 years, so I have seen many changes in the paper. In the past, when a change was going to happen, readers were notified, and usually time was allowed for comment before a change; we voted for our favorite comics. As a result, I felt as if I were a member of the Star family, valued and respected. Those feelings have been erased recently.

Some cultures honor their elders. As I collect years, I have become aware of "age discrimination." Not all people have computers . . . . just sayin'

Sally Wegner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

