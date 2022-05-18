Letter: Star columnist Steller use of Title 42 a poor stand in for immigration policy

Star columnist Steller decried the use of Title 42 as being a poor stand in for immigration policy. Title 42 has allowed for removal of about 50% of those apprehended illegally crossing the border. We had immigration policies under Trump other than Title 42 that secured the border and reduced illegal entry. The border wall in Arizona has kept our state from looking like Texas with massive illegal entry. People are however crossing into Arizona at Yuma, through an unfinished gap in the border wall that Biden quickly terminated. Trump did asylum agreements with Central American countries and Remain in Mexico, all rescinded by Biden. Under Biden, migrants have felt emboldened to come here. They know if claiming asylum that they will be allowed entry and released. Mr. Steller lays no blame for any of this mess on Biden, nor has he any apparent problem with the record numbers of people coming here. Title 42 is the only remaining vestige for 50% border security because Biden cancelled everything else.