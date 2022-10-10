Letter: Star Dumps Local Theatre for Advertisers

Seeing the enormous space given twice recently to The Lion King preview and review, why is this paper dumping on local theatre and all their local fans (think newspaper subscribers)? You did not even cover the disastrous change of Artistic leadership at Arizona Theatre Company which was just becoming a National theatre and international success story thanks to Sean Daniels. You did not cover the Pulitzer Prize play and extraordinary ensemble performance at The Rogue recently. You are not covering other extraordinary theatre gifts to our local culture like Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre (notice world premieres this year) and other theatres. Do they have to Pay for ads like Broadway In Tucson???