It's always entertaining to open the Star Opinion pages -- from letters advocating better "rules of the game" for private enterprise, columns stating that a designated "Day" will help us save resources, sophomoric Fitzsimmons cartoons, daily screeds against President Trump and praise of the phlegmatic and bellicose Tucson congressman Raul Grijalva. Friday's page exposed the witless staff in charge of that page when E.R. Shipp's column called out the "cache" of Made in America. No one caught, nor possibly understood, the word to describe Shipp's point is "cachet." Such errors by both Shipp and Star editors do a disservice to serious journalists. It occurs that the Opinion page and the Comics page are interchangeable.
Jack Ekstrom
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.