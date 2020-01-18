Letter: Star endorsed two alleged alcoholics for Congress
Letter: Star endorsed two alleged alcoholics for Congress

Last November, the AZ Star endorsed all Democrats for Congress representing southern AZ, including O'Halleran, Grijalva, and Kirkpatrick. The Star had previously reported on an incident wherein a female staffer to Grijalva claimed a hostile work environment due to his being under the influence of alcohol in the office and was paid off with $48,000. Grijalva reportedly has a DUI conviction from 1984. Now Rep. Kirkpatrick has fallen and broken her ribs due to being drunk. She is seeking Alcohol treatment and stepping away from her Congressional duties indefinitely. I wish her well in that. So southern AZ is represented by two people with alleged alcohol problems. But hey, the Star apparently does not care and will likely endorse them again in November. Are these two and the ghost named O'Halleran, really the best that southern AZ can do? I guess the answer is yes because they are Democrats.

Alice Moreno

North side

