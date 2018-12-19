Re: the Dec. 16 letter to the editor 'Besides Heins, 'Pickles,' the Star disappoints.'
The Star is a wonderfully balanced newspaper, so if you don't think so, don't read it. Thank goodness for our free press and the opportunity to read various opinions in the newspaper. How do you know that the newspaper prints "fake" news unless you done any research, other than reading Trump tweets, to disprove what is being stated? Trump tweets are biased because he tweets about himself. Don't you think that may be "fake"news?
The first signs of dictatorship are closing the free press and spreading rumors regarding the reporters' articles and agendas. Do you think all reporters sit around thinking up "fake" news so they can fill their pages? They don't have the time as they are out in the field searching down information for stories or compiling them. The funnies are a wonderful part of the newspaper, but not the main event. The Star editorials printed are balanced — as evidenced that your letter was in the newspaper!
Barbara Mongan
West side
