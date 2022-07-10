 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Star letters mostly from wealthier parts of Tucson

I enjoy reading the letters to the editor every day, but I have noticed over time that the majority of them seem to come from Oro Valley, the Foothills, and Northeast part of town. A sprinkling come from midtown and very few from the south side. It is unfortunate that only those who can afford to subscribe, or who actually read the paper, seem to be restricted to the higher income areas. This is telling, though I am not sure of the significance.

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

