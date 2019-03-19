Thank you for printing 3/14 letter "columnist backgrounds aren't fully disclosed." I would like to let the readers know that I addressed this very subject in a private letter to the Star editor many many months ago & received assurances that the practice of using guest columns from propaganda sources masquerading as legitimate commentary would at least be identified to readers in the interest of transparency. Well so much for that. Too busy scouring the comics page for microscopic transgressions I guess.
Gary Susko
Midtown
