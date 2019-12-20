Letter: Star outdone by New York Times on local protest
Letter: Star outdone by New York Times on local protest

I was stunned to not find reasonable coverage in the Wednesday Star of the large demonstration in favor of impeachment on Tuesday night. You chose to print a small picture buried in the local section showing mostly the handful of Trump supporters when there were hundreds of pro-impeachment demonstrators across the street and on all four corners of Congress and Granada. The New York Times had better coverage of the Tucson demonstration, taking the time to interview both those for and against impeachment. I read two newspapers daily - the Star and the New York Times. The Star let me down today.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

