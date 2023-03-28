An ad for the stage production of Mrs. Doubtfire at Centennial Hall was on the 3/25 front page of the Star. The movie, regarded as a beloved "family movie" starring Robin Williams and wholesome Sally Fields, is about a divorced father who disguises himself as a female housekeeper in order to be close to his children who are being kept from him by his vindictive ex-wife's custody order. But wait just a minute! Does Rep. Justine Wadsack (R) know that a drag show with possible grooming overtones is being performed here in Tucson in front of impressionable children and being advertised on the front page (below the fold, thank God) of a leftist newspaper? If Ms. Wadsack and her fascist fringe have their way will written notarized parental consent and over-18 ID be required for admission?