Letter: Star regurgitates Politifacts on McSally ads against Kelly
Since when did the Star start reporting on the veracity of campaign ads, regurgitating information from Democrat biased Politifacts? McSally is of course a Republican. Mark Kelly's involvement at World View Enterprises (WVE) deserves scrutiny. The company was founded in 2013 and touted as doing stratospheric balloon tourism. That never happened. Now it does earth imagery for NASA and the Dept. of Defense. Kelly was a co-founder. In 2014 and 2016 the company received investments from China based TENCENT, associated with the communist government. Kelly allegedly helped facilitate those investments. A representative of TENCENT in America donated $5,000 to Kelly's campaign. Kelly left WVE in early 2019 because of his candidacy. In 2016, WVE received a controversial $15 million loan from Pima County. WVE was originally touted to employ 400, but has never gotten above 100. Two of WVE’s s entrepreneurs are forming another space ride venture in Florida. Kelly has over $100,000 vested in the company and his daughter works as a business opportunity manager.

Ric Hanson

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

