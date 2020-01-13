Letter: Star's Move of Printing Operations to Phoenix
I read several messages to subscribers how shutting down the presses in Tucson wouldn't adversely affect the content/delivery of the newspaper. Did anyone take into account that the move caused an earlier deadline to be established? This earlier deadline has caused readers of the actual newspaper (of which I am one) to miss out, (or wait a day later) on stories of the University of Arizona's football and basketball games. The last basketball game started at 7:30 PM, and we couldn't even get a story. The whole season of high school football was affected with no coverage and these games don't even run late. I for one still like to hold a newspaper to read, not be forced to sit in front of a computer to read the latest news updates! Figure out how to have later deadlines so coverage can be re-established, or the struggling newspaper industry will struggle even more when readers cancel their subscriptions.

John Granberry

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

