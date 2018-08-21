The Star's joining national newspapers to fight Trump's media attacks is a sham! When Luis Gonzales and Paul Diaz were slandered by recalcitrant and recalled South Tucson city officials, the Star, without checking sources, libeled Gonzales and Diaz by repeating the lies. When the FBI cleared the two men, the Star never apologized or made it known. The star also failed to report the PCC's Board's raising property taxes.
Board members and Chancellor decided that the public would never approve the raise and decided to invoke a little known statute allowing them to raise property taxes for the College with only their majority vote! The Star has never reported that when students pay for tuition at PCC with a credit they pay a 2.4% surcharge. The Star never reported Luis Gonzales urging the BOG to make a deal with the banks for 40% of that surcharge to be used for student scholarships. The BOG rejected the idea. Joining the national movement won't make the Star a newspaper!
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
