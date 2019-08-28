In Sarah Gassen's "Daily Word" 8/26, she railed against the Trump administration for proposing to keep "migrant" children detained with their parents. Just months ago, she and her liberal news media buddies were railing against "separation of families." When children are mandated to be released from detention custody after 20 days, it usually necessitates a "migrant" parent also in custody to be released, which is an incentive for adults coming here to bring and endanger their children. That is of no apparent concern to Sarah. The new proposal also sets new standards for detention centers. Sarah gleefully pointed out that Federal Judge Dolly Gee in California will oversee challenges to this new policy. What Sarah did not reveal is that Gee, and most other federal judges who have ruled against Trump's immigration policies, are liberals appointed by Obama and are seated in the ultra-liberal 9th Circuit, i.e., California. Why no "Daily Word" from Sarah focusing on her former employer, UA, seemingly ripe with corruption and nepotism?
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
