Steller suggested in his column that Sheriff Napier release into the public those who are illegally here but charged with misdemeanors? Why? That person entered the country illegally and committed a crime! Steller wrote that the County Board of Supervisors should have input about ICE's presence at the jail. But, Steller knows the Board is stacked with Democrats who are anti-ICE and pro-illegal alien. Just like the AZ Star! Steller reported that there are 70 inmates at the Pima jail who are illegally in the country. ALL but one arrested on felony state crimes including murder and child molestation! I do not remember the Star reporting on those or that illegal aliens were involved. Steller does NOT mention the victims of those many crimes or the cost to local tax payers for the county prosecuting them. The Star gladly criticizes and reports on any abuses by ICE and the Border Patrol, but NEVER reports anything negative about those who have violated our immigration and other laws! Just sympathy!
Alice Moreno
North side
