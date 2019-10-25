Re: the Oct. 22 article "Poetry book recounts exploits of school group 'The Chasers'."
I spotted two fine writers in the pages of The Star this week.
First, was Carmen Duarte's exemplary feature article about "The Chasers " of Tucson High back in the 1950's. She has a knack for creating fascinating human interest tales about goings-on in our unique city. Carmen has been reporting all types of news events as well as working in the features area.
She is a real treasure; you are lucky to have her on your staff.
Second is sixteen-year-old Drew Messing, author of "He Has a Pro Mother, too, You Know," in the issue of October, 23. This author has it all together! The research the writer did was exhaustive and complete The topic was Gaia Mannion, mother of Wildcat basketball player Nico Mannion; she was ignored in previous STAR pieces about Mannion's athletic DNA. but Messing dug into past records and discovered that Gaia had quite an astonishing athletic history. Messing has a bright future. Keep an eye on him.
Jerry Helm
Northwest side
