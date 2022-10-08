 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stark choices in the upcoming election

Never in the history of Arizona elections have there been more stark choices than this year. We are being asked to choose between MAGA Republican candidates who still claim the last election was a fraud, curb funding to public schools, and deny abortions even in the case of rape or severe danger to the mother’s health, or moderate Democratic candidates who will protect our voting rights, fully fund our state’s public education system, and restore women’s healthcare rights.

We need to vote for candidates who care about these priorities.

The choices we make at the top of the ballot- Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes, Adrian Fontes - are crucial, but so too are those down the ballot where the choices we make for State Legislature and AZ Corporation Commission will impact our daily lives.

If we elect serious, thoughtful leaders who understand the facts, we can turn Arizona around.

Joseph Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

