In a one-sided attack on Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, the Star editorial board took the side of disgruntled former employee in a lawsuit over records.

The Star failed to reveal the size or number of requests that were made, or tell us the cost of these requests to the County Attorney.

Conover is actively seeking additional funding to fulfill onerous record demands.

Why doesn't the Star get busy raising funds for our overburdened public officials instead of attacking them?

Larry Bodine

Foothills