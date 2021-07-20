 Skip to main content
Letter: Star's Endorsement of Steve K.
When I saw the Star's edorsement of Steve K. for Ward 6 City Council I had mixed feelings.

I appreciate his knowledge and expertise in local government. I admire him for taking on the gun nuts in the State Legislature.

I saw a different side of him over the zoo expansion mess. It became very obvious that he doesn't care about his constituents. If you are a CEO, a contractor,or head of a big organization you matter to him. He still says he had the right to give public park land to the Zoo and calling him on it wasted millions of tax dollars and made him look bad.

I believe he is in it for the power to make happen his personal goals and his constituents are just people he sends a letter to listing his accomplishments. He doesn't care for their needs or their input, he knows better.

Robert McNeil, member of Save the Heart of Reid Park

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

