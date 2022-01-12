Letter: Star's liberal bias.

I picked up a copy of the over-priced Sunday Daily Star from a news rack and quickly remembered why I no longer subscribe. Turning to the op-eds, I found Fitzsimmon's predictable, tired cartoon. Then there was the hit-piece on Republicans by an LA Times writer and two letters from readers whining about the Republican party. Nowhere in that edition was one news story, one opinion piece, or one letter about the rolling disaster of the Biden administration. Turning to page one, there was Steller's opinion column. Yes, it was labeled as such in tiny print, but its placement on the front page implied that it was a news story. It was not.
I will continue to be a non-subscriber until I see some evidence of fair treatment of conservative writers.
BTW - the front-page story about bobcats was a delight. Thank you, at least, for that.
Robert Key
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.