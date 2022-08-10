Letter: Star's Non-Endorsement of Political candidates

Last week, Arizona Republican primary voters nominated four election deniers as candidates for the state’s top offices. Yet, in these races, the voice of the Arizona Daily Star remained silent, in line with the newspaper’s new policy of not endorsing candidates. The stakes in the state’s elections are too high now—it is no longer a question of liberals vs. conservatives, of left vs. right, but of the future of democracy itself. It is the civic responsibility of the Star to make its voice heard. I am hopeful that the Star will reconsider its “experiment” of non-endorsement of political candidates before this November’s election. You owe it to the community you serve.