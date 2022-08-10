 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Star's Non-Endorsement of Political candidates

  • Comments

Last week, Arizona Republican primary voters nominated four election deniers as candidates for the state’s top offices. Yet, in these races, the voice of the Arizona Daily Star remained silent, in line with the newspaper’s new policy of not endorsing candidates. The stakes in the state’s elections are too high now—it is no longer a question of liberals vs. conservatives, of left vs. right, but of the future of democracy itself. It is the civic responsibility of the Star to make its voice heard. I am hopeful that the Star will reconsider its “experiment” of non-endorsement of political candidates before this November’s election. You owe it to the community you serve.

Neil Miller

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Duped Again

Laughably absurd, Thursday's headline reads "lake Claims Victory". Well of course she did, just like she did before the election, and now befo…

Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 elect…

Letter: Kari Lake--a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona—…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News