Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in surplus yet Arizona teachers are some of the lowest paid in the country.

Are they holding a stick over their heads and saying" We are in charge and you better do as told"? Or do they want an uneducated bunch of

citizens that can't think for themselves and will do whatever the television tells them to do?

Teachers should be fairly paid, supported and respected. If Arizona was a great place to teach the best teachers would want to be here and hopefully the students would want to learn and participate in building a better future for all.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

Comments may be used in print.

