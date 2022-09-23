Letter: Starving the Funding For Schools

RE: the Sept. 19 letter "Public education."
The letter writer wrote, "What motivates state policymakers to deprioritize public education is a mystery." It's actually pretty straightforward. It is well known that the Koch brothers want to starve funding for public education, and they support campaigns (mostly for Republicans) that accept their policy views. In Arizona, we have a Republican governor and Republican majorities in both state legislative bodies. Until this changes with Democrats in charge, funding for public education will not improve.
David Malone
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.